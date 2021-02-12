See All Dermatologists in Arlington, VA
Dr. Kenneth W Neal, MD

Dermatology
2.5 (42)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Kenneth W Neal, MD is a Dermatologist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Stafford Hospital.

Dr. Neal works at Washington Dermatology Consultants in Arlington, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Washington Dermatology Consultants
    611 S Carlin Springs Rd Ste 406, Arlington, VA 22204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 431-6175

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stafford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ringworm
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Ringworm
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (26)
    Feb 12, 2021
    I went to see Dr. Neal because I had two areas on my body that I was very concerned about that they could be malignant. He checked me out, he performed biopsies, explained what would happen, and it went very well. My results turned out to be that the areas were benign, so that was a great relief. Dr. Neal is a good doctor and a good man. I trust him with my health.
    Bob Cianflone — Feb 12, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kenneth W Neal, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1881629590
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
    • howard university hospital
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    • Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
    • HAMPTON UNIVERSITY
    • Dermatology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth W Neal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Neal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Neal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Neal works at Washington Dermatology Consultants in Arlington, VA. View the full address on Dr. Neal’s profile.

    Dr. Neal has seen patients for Ringworm, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Neal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.