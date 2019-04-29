Dr. Kenneth Walker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Walker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Walker, MD
Dr. Kenneth Walker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Warner Robins, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Houston Medical Center.
Dr. Walker works at
Dr. Walker's Office Locations
-
1
Warner Robins Ear Nose Throat300 S HOUSTON LAKE RD, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Directions (478) 971-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walker?
Exceptional. Haley was great. Pleasant and efficient. Thank you.
About Dr. Kenneth Walker, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1720189475
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walker works at
Dr. Walker has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.