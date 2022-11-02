Dr. Kenneth Wals, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wals is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Wals, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Wals, MD
Dr. Kenneth Wals, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Wals' Office Locations
Surgery Center of Coral Gables1097 S Le Jeune Rd, Miami, FL 33134 Directions (305) 442-2020
Kelly Assisted Living Services Inc290 NW 165th St Ph 2, Miami, FL 33169 Directions (305) 949-1600
Aran Eye Associates14201 W Sunrise Blvd Ste 101, Sunrise, FL 33323 Directions (954) 838-1382
Kendall Office8000 SW 117th Ave Ste 203, Miami, FL 33183 Directions (305) 274-2022Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing! Had two retinal detachments and he has magic hands!!
About Dr. Kenneth Wals, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1023057395
Education & Certifications
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wals has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wals accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wals has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wals has seen patients for Vitreoretinal Surgery, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wals on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wals. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wals.
