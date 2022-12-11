See All General Surgeons in Wichita Falls, TX
Dr. Kenneth Warnock, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Kenneth Warnock, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (17)
Map Pin Small Wichita Falls, TX
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Warnock, MD

Dr. Kenneth Warnock, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with United Regional Health Care System.

Dr. Warnock works at Senior Care Health & Rehabilitation Center - Wichi in Wichita Falls, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Warnock's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Senior Care Health & Rehabilitation Center - Wichi
    910 Midwestern Pkwy, Wichita Falls, TX 76302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 767-5500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • United Regional Health Care System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Constipation
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Breast Cancer
Constipation
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Warnock?

    Dec 11, 2022
    I had RNY in 2000. He blessed my life above and beyond. Beat bedside manner of any doc ever.
    Lindi Leigh — Dec 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kenneth Warnock, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kenneth Warnock, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Warnock to family and friends

    Dr. Warnock's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Warnock

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kenneth Warnock, MD.

    About Dr. Kenneth Warnock, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316918782
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Foundation For Orthopedic, Athletic, and Reconst. Research
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Scott White Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Texas Health and Science Center At Houston
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Colorado At Denver
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Warnock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Warnock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Warnock has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Warnock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Warnock works at Senior Care Health & Rehabilitation Center - Wichi in Wichita Falls, TX. View the full address on Dr. Warnock’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Warnock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warnock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warnock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Warnock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kenneth Warnock, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.