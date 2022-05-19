Overview of Dr. Kenneth Wasser, MD

Dr. Kenneth Wasser, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tinton Falls, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center, Ocean University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Wasser works at Kenneth B Wasser MD in Tinton Falls, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Gout and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.