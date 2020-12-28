Overview of Dr. Kenneth Wasserman, MD

Dr. Kenneth Wasserman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Wasserman works at Kenneth Wasserman, MD in Englewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.