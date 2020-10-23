Overview of Dr. Kenneth Weaver, MD

Dr. Kenneth Weaver, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Kentucky.



Dr. Weaver works at Kentucky Eye Institute in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Floaters and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.