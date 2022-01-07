See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in White Plains, NY
Dr. Kenneth Weiser, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.4 (29)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kenneth Weiser, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.

Dr. Weiser works at WESTMED Medical Group in White Plains, NY with other offices in Rye, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Polyneuropathy and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1st Advantage Dental
    210 Westchester Ave, White Plains, NY 10604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 831-4150
  2. 2
    Westchester Medical Group PC
    1 Theall Rd, Rye, NY 10580 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 831-4150

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • White Plains Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Jan 07, 2022
    Always great!
    Rocco — Jan 07, 2022
