Dr. Kenneth Weisman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Weisman, MD
Dr. Kenneth Weisman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Thomaston, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus, Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
Dr. Weisman works at
Dr. Weisman's Office Locations
1
Charlotte Hungerford Hospital76 Watertown Rd, Thomaston, CT 06787 Directions (860) 880-8091
2
Department of General Surgery803 Farson St Ste 100, Belpre, OH 45714 Directions (740) 423-3223
3
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group22 Pine St Ste 104, Bristol, CT 06010 Directions (860) 348-2500
4
Hartford Healthcare Medical Group201 N Mountain Rd, Plainville, CT 06062 Directions (860) 348-2500
5
Department of Urology400 Matthew St Ste 220, Marietta, OH 45750 Directions (740) 373-7828
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly doctor that explains everything and makes you feel comfortable.
About Dr. Kenneth Weisman, MD
- Urology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson Med College
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Dr. Weisman has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weisman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Weisman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weisman.
