Overview of Dr. Kenneth Weisman, MD

Dr. Kenneth Weisman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Thomaston, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus, Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. Weisman works at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital in Thomaston, CT with other offices in Belpre, OH, Bristol, CT, Plainville, CT and Marietta, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.