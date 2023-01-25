Dr. Kenneth Weiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Weiss, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Weiss, MD
Dr. Kenneth Weiss, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto and Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Weiss' Office Locations
Germantown Office2100 Exeter Rd # 200, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 641-3000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Briarcrest Office6286 Briarcrest Ave Ste 200, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 641-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The office staff is efficient. I did not have to wait at all. All staff were professional and friendly. They followed through promptly with referrals. Sometimes a physician will be great but the office staff is not. That is not the case with Dr. Kenneth Weiss and Ortho South. They all work together extremely well as a team. That doesn't happen by accident. It speaks highly of Dr. Weiss that his team is so good. Both times I have seen Dr. Weiss, it has been a very helpful and extremely pleasant and informative experience.
About Dr. Kenneth Weiss, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1700889730
Education & Certifications
- Sports Medicine, Mississippi Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
