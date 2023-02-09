Dr. Westerheide has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Westerheide, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Westerheide, MD
Dr. Kenneth Westerheide, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East and Mount Carmel St. Ann's.
Dr. Westerheide works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Westerheide's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopedic ONE Gahanna/Reynoldsburg170 Taylor Station Rd, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 545-7900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Orthopedic ONE Westerville560 N Cleveland Ave, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 839-2300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Orthopedic ONE Powell10330 Sawmill Pkwy Ste 400, Powell, OH 43065 Directions (614) 545-7900Friday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Westerheide?
Calming and explained everything I was concerned about. Was always available for questions. His uplifting, caring attitude helped with getting me through my surgery and recovery. Very knowledgeable
About Dr. Kenneth Westerheide, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1679566889
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Westerheide accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Westerheide has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Westerheide works at
Dr. Westerheide has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Westerheide on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Westerheide. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Westerheide.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Westerheide, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Westerheide appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.