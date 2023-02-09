Overview of Dr. Kenneth Westerheide, MD

Dr. Kenneth Westerheide, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East and Mount Carmel St. Ann's.



Dr. Westerheide works at Orthopedic ONE in Columbus, OH with other offices in Westerville, OH and Powell, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.