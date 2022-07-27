Overview of Dr. Kenneth Wiesner, MD

Dr. Kenneth Wiesner, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, Mark Twain Medical Center, Marshall Medical Center, Memorial Medical Center, Oroville Hospital, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Sutter Amador Hospital, Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital, Sutter Davis Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion, Sutter Roseville Medical Center and UC Davis Medical Center.



Dr. Wiesner works at Sacto Rheumatology Consultants in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Polymyositis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.