Dr. Kenneth Winokur, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winokur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Winokur, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Winokur, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phila, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Pennsylvania Hospital.
Dr. Winokur works at
Locations
-
1
Pennsport Internal Medicine Grp1817 S 2nd St, Phila, PA 19148 Directions (215) 389-6120
Hospital Affiliations
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Winokur?
We will miss Dr. Winokur. He and his staff were the best!!!
About Dr. Kenneth Winokur, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1295814598
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Med Center
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Oglethorpe College
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winokur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winokur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winokur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winokur works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Winokur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winokur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winokur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winokur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.