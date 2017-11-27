See All Plastic Surgeons in West Bloomfield, MI
Dr. Kenneth Wolf, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (20)
Map Pin Small West Bloomfield, MI
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Wolf, MD

Dr. Kenneth Wolf, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Wolf works at BEAUMONT FAMILY PRACTICE OF WEST BLOOMFI in West Bloomfield, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wolf's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Joseph Crow MD
    6615 Commerce Rd Ste 100, West Bloomfield, MI 48324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 363-9413

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Liposuction
Restylane® Injections
Liposuction
Restylane® Injections

Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(17)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Nov 27, 2017
Dr. Wolf performed my FTM top surgery. I am absolutely thrilled with my results! Perfect nipple size and placement, amazingly clean incision lines. He is extremely prompt in responding to my emails and even let's his patients text him personally. Dr wolf is extremely kind and truly cares about his patients. I would recommend him to anyone (and I have!) if I could go back and do this again, I would choose dr wolf every time!
— Nov 27, 2017
About Dr. Kenneth Wolf, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1083741367
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Providence Hospital
Medical Education
  • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Undergraduate School
  • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kenneth Wolf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Wolf has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Wolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wolf works at BEAUMONT FAMILY PRACTICE OF WEST BLOOMFI in West Bloomfield, MI. View the full address on Dr. Wolf’s profile.

20 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolf.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

