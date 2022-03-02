Dr. Kenneth Wolf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Wolf, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Wolf, MD
Dr. Kenneth Wolf, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Montefiore - Jack D. Weiler Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Montefiore Wakefield Campus and New York Westchester Square Medical Center.
Dr. Wolf works at
Dr. Wolf's Office Locations
-
1
Dr Kenneth J. Wolf and Dr. Eric J. Wolf1776 Eastchester Rd Ste 235, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 892-6110
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore - Jack D. Weiler Hospital
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Montefiore Wakefield Campus
- New York Westchester Square Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wolf?
He is careful, caring, knowledgeable, and a wonderful human being.
About Dr. Kenneth Wolf, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386739324
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Hospital Med Center
- Brookdale Hosp Med Ctr
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolf accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolf works at
Dr. Wolf has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Corneal Erosion and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wolf speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.