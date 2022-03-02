Overview of Dr. Kenneth Wolf, MD

Dr. Kenneth Wolf, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Montefiore - Jack D. Weiler Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Montefiore Wakefield Campus and New York Westchester Square Medical Center.



Dr. Wolf works at Wolf & Wolf MDs in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Corneal Erosion and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.