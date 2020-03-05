Dr. Kenneth Wright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Wright, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Wright, MD
Dr. Kenneth Wright, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Children's Hospital Los Angeles.
Dr. Wright's Office Locations
Kenneth W. Wright M.d. Inc.520 S San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 652-6420
- 2 8670 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 652-5420
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Children's Hospital Los Angeles
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
A truly superb surgeon!
About Dr. Kenneth Wright, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1578650990
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Cal Luthern College
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wright has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wright has seen patients for Diplopia and Paralytic Strabismus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wright on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wright speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.