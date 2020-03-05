Overview of Dr. Kenneth Wright, MD

Dr. Kenneth Wright, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Children's Hospital Los Angeles.



Dr. Wright works at Wright Center in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia and Paralytic Strabismus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

