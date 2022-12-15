See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Shenandoah, TX
Dr. Kenneth Wu, MD

Pain Medicine
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kenneth Wu, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Texas Tech Health Science Center and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Wu works at Sprintz Center for Pain in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Sprintz Center for Pain
    111 Vision Park Blvd, Shenandoah, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 714-1399

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Low Back Pain
Treatment frequency



Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® for Upper Limb Spasticity Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Central Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Chronic Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Recurrent Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Diffuse Idiopathic Skeletal Hyperostosis (DISH) Chevron Icon
Dorsal Column Stimulation Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Ketamine Infusions Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolysis Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Hermann Physician Network
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 15, 2022
    Been a patient for 6 years. I have MS, and Lupus. He is the most knowledgeable doctor. Cares about his patients. Has helped me find alternatives to strong meds. Because he holds 2 degrees he can offer compound meds. This gives micro dosing nose spray that goes into central nervous system and stops pain immediately. His staff isn't great, but he is worth it.
    About Dr. Kenneth Wu, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952632143
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush Univeristy Medical Center
    Residency
    • Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, Texas
    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech Health Science Center
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Texas Austin
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine, Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wu works at Sprintz Center for Pain in Shenandoah, TX. View the full address on Dr. Wu’s profile.

    Dr. Wu has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

