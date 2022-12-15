Dr. Kenneth Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Wu, MD
Dr. Kenneth Wu, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Texas Tech Health Science Center and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Sprintz Center for Pain111 Vision Park Blvd, Shenandoah, TX 77384 Directions (713) 714-1399
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Been a patient for 6 years. I have MS, and Lupus. He is the most knowledgeable doctor. Cares about his patients. Has helped me find alternatives to strong meds. Because he holds 2 degrees he can offer compound meds. This gives micro dosing nose spray that goes into central nervous system and stops pain immediately. His staff isn't great, but he is worth it.
- Rush Univeristy Medical Center
- Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, Texas
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Texas Tech Health Science Center
- University Of Texas Austin
- Addiction Medicine, Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
