Dr. Kenneth Yamamura, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.5 (39)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kenneth Yamamura, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Trinity, FL. They completed their fellowship with Jackson Meml Hospital University Miami|Jackson Memorial Hospital

Dr. Yamamura works at Interventional Cardiac Consultants in Trinity, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL, Clearwater, FL and Hudson, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Interventional Cardiac Consultants
    2035 Little Rd # A, Trinity, FL 34655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 382-5173
  2. 2
    West Coast Arrhythmia Center
    3000 E Fletcher Ave Ste 120, Tampa, FL 33613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 588-8381
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Interventional Cardiac Consultants
    3251 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste 100, Clearwater, FL 33761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 349-6760
  4. 4
    Interventional Cardiology Consultants
    14100 Fivay Rd Ste 310, Hudson, FL 34667 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 382-5175
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
  • Adventhealth Tampa
  • HCA Florida Trinity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Atrial Flutter
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 22, 2021
    Dr yamamura has awesome bedside manner I had wpw Wolff Parkinson White syndrome 20 years ago I was 19 years old he did my surgery at University Community Hospital on Fletcher Avenue. Still doing great today. We need more doctors like dr. Yamamura!
    Kevin Remington — Mar 22, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Kenneth Yamamura, MD
    About Dr. Kenneth Yamamura, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083603989
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Jackson Meml Hospital University Miami|Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Miami
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Miami
    Internship

