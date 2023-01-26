Dr. Kenneth Yang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Yang, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Yang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Yang works at
Locations
-
1
Ameripath Texas Lp At Gant900 W Magnolia Ave Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 870-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yang?
Dr Yang is a great Dr and I have been going to him for over 12 years. He never rushes you, explains things in detail, very knowledgeable and is a genuinely nice man. His staff is friendly and very accommodating.
About Dr. Kenneth Yang, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1649200460
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center|Vanderbilt University Med Center
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yang works at
Dr. Yang has seen patients for Dysphagia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
99 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.