Dr. Kenneth Yau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Yau, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Yau, MD
Dr. Kenneth Yau, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Faculty Of Medicine, University Of Hong Kong|University of Hong Kong and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose, Good Samaritan Hospital and O'Connor Hospital.
Dr. Yau works at
Dr. Yau's Office Locations
-
1
Dr. Kenneth Yau, MD200 Jose Figueres Ave Ste 300, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 642-6571Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 12:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30pm - 5:30pmFridayClosedSaturday8:30am - 12:30pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- O'Connor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yau?
I've had Dr. Yau for years and he certainly is the best at what he does. He's direct and straight-forward. If I have any questions, he assures them right away.
About Dr. Kenneth Yau, MD
- Pediatrics
- 41 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Mandarin, Tagalog and Vietnamese
- 1609866862
Education & Certifications
- University Of California
- Hermann Chldns Hospital University Texas|Princess Margarete Hospital
- Faculty Of Medicine, University Of Hong Kong|University of Hong Kong
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yau accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yau works at
Dr. Yau speaks Cantonese, Mandarin, Tagalog and Vietnamese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Yau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.