Dr. Kenneth Yau, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Faculty Of Medicine, University Of Hong Kong|University of Hong Kong and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose, Good Samaritan Hospital and O'Connor Hospital.



Dr. Yau works at Dr. Kenneth Yau, MD in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.