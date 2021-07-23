Dr. Kenneth Yonemura, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yonemura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Yonemura, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Yonemura, MD
Dr. Kenneth Yonemura, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University|Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital and Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Yonemura works at
Dr. Yonemura's Office Locations
-
1
Endurance Orthopedics2645 E Parleys Way Ste 500, Salt Lake City, UT 84109 Directions (435) 254-5731
-
2
Salt Lake Center for Spine & Peripheral Nerve Surgery6360 S 3000 E Ste 210, Salt Lake City, UT 84121 Directions (435) 254-5732Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Hospital
- Salt Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yonemura?
I have had several surgery’s with Dr Yonemura, I’ve had great success I would recommend him to anyone with back issues.
About Dr. Kenneth Yonemura, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1336239920
Education & Certifications
- Barrow Neurological Institute Of St Joseph Hospital|Barrow Neurological Institute, St. Joseph's Hospital - Phoenix, AZ
- UC Irvine-Med Ctr|University of California UC Irvine Douglas Hospital|University of California, Irvine, Medical Center - Orange, CA
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University|Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yonemura has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yonemura accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yonemura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yonemura works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Yonemura. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yonemura.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yonemura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yonemura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.