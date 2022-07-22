Overview of Dr. Kenneth York, MD

Dr. Kenneth York, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glendora, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. York works at York Laser Eye Medical Center in Glendora, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Trichiasis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.