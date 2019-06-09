See All Pain Medicine Doctors in East Stroudsburg, PA
Dr. Kenneth Zahl, MD

Pain Medicine
2.3 (43)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Zahl, MD

Dr. Kenneth Zahl, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in East Stroudsburg, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons.

Dr. Zahl works at Pain Doctor Kenneth Zahl, MD in East Stroudsburg, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zahl's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Doctor Kenneth Zahl, MD
    200 Eaglesmere Cir Unit A, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.3
Average provider rating
Based on 43 ratings
Patient Ratings (43)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(29)
Jun 09, 2019
Dr. Zahl got to the root cause of my shoulder pain. My first in-office treatment for pain was easy and it really helped. It made a big difference! Dr. Zahl followed up by phone. The doctors I had out of state never followed up. Consequently, I will be back. Highly recommended! A+++
Whitehall, PA — Jun 09, 2019
About Dr. Kenneth Zahl, MD

Specialties
  • Pain Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 42 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1417199217
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Hospital University of Pennsylvania
Residency
Internship
  • SUNY Brooklyn
Internship
Medical Education
  • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Anesthesiology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kenneth Zahl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zahl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Zahl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Zahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Zahl works at Pain Doctor Kenneth Zahl, MD in East Stroudsburg, PA. View the full address on Dr. Zahl’s profile.

43 patients have reviewed Dr. Zahl. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zahl.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zahl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zahl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

