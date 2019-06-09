Dr. Kenneth Zahl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zahl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Zahl, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in East Stroudsburg, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons.
Pain Doctor Kenneth Zahl, MD200 Eaglesmere Cir Unit A, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301 Directions
Dr. Zahl got to the root cause of my shoulder pain. My first in-office treatment for pain was easy and it really helped. It made a big difference! Dr. Zahl followed up by phone. The doctors I had out of state never followed up. Consequently, I will be back. Highly recommended! A+++
- Hospital University of Pennsylvania
- SUNY Brooklyn
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Zahl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Zahl. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zahl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zahl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zahl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.