See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Kenneth Zaslav, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Kenneth Zaslav, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (66)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Zaslav, MD

Dr. Kenneth Zaslav, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine-Yeshiva Univer and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Zaslav works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at MEETH in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Meniscus Surgery and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Zaslav's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at MEETH
    210 E 64th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 277-3756
  2. 2
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at Lenox Hill
    130 E 77th St Fl 7, New York, NY 10075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 277-3757

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Meniscus Surgery
Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Meniscus Surgery
Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Meniscus Repair Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery Chevron Icon
Articular Cartilage Repair Chevron Icon
Cartilage Repair Chevron Icon
Cell Based Therapy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Surgery Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral Meniscus Repair Chevron Icon
Medial Meniscus Repair Chevron Icon
Meniscus Transplantation Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Procedure Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Cartilage Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Optima Health
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Health Network
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (61)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Zaslav?

    Aug 25, 2020
    Dr. Zaslav is top notch. Communicates well, listens appropriately, explains everything. It’s a true doctor’s visit. We made a plan and I trust him completely. I love being able to have direct honest discussions with my care giver! I first met Dr Z over 20 years ago. Always has given me the best of care.
    Patti — Aug 25, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kenneth Zaslav, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kenneth Zaslav, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zaslav to family and friends

    Dr. Zaslav's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Zaslav

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kenneth Zaslav, MD.

    About Dr. Kenneth Zaslav, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144296336
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • State University Of New York (SUNY) At Stony Brook
    Residency
    Internship
    • Montefiore Hospital and Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine-Yeshiva Univer
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Zaslav, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaslav is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zaslav has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zaslav has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zaslav works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at MEETH in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Zaslav’s profile.

    Dr. Zaslav has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Meniscus Surgery and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zaslav on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaslav. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaslav.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaslav, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaslav appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kenneth Zaslav, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.