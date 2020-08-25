Dr. Kenneth Zaslav, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaslav is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Zaslav, MD
Dr. Kenneth Zaslav, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine-Yeshiva Univer and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at MEETH210 E 64th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10065
Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at Lenox Hill130 E 77th St Fl 7, New York, NY 10075
Hospital Affiliations
Lenox Hill Hospital
Aetna
Anthem
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Coventry Health Care
First Health
Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Humana
Optima Health
UnitedHealthCare
Virginia Health Network
Worker's Compensation
Dr. Zaslav is top notch. Communicates well, listens appropriately, explains everything. It's a true doctor's visit. We made a plan and I trust him completely. I love being able to have direct honest discussions with my care giver! I first met Dr Z over 20 years ago. Always has given me the best of care.
Orthopedic Surgery
English, French
NPI: 1144296336
Lenox Hill Hospital
State University Of New York (SUNY) At Stony Brook
Montefiore Hospital and Medical Center
Albert Einstein College of Medicine-Yeshiva Univer
Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Zaslav has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaslav accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Zaslav has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Zaslav works at
Dr. Zaslav has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Meniscus Surgery and Joint Pain.
Dr. Zaslav speaks French.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaslav. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
