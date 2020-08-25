Overview of Dr. Kenneth Zaslav, MD

Dr. Kenneth Zaslav, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine-Yeshiva Univer and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Zaslav works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at MEETH in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Meniscus Surgery and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.