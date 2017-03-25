Dr. Zemanek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Zemanek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Zemanek, MD
Dr. Kenneth Zemanek, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.
Dr. Zemanek works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Zemanek's Office Locations
-
1
Lvpg Consulation Liasion Psychiatry-1251 Cedar Crest1251 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 202A, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 402-5766
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zemanek?
This psychiatrist really takes the time to listen to patient concerns. He includes his patient in treatment decision and is genuinely compassionate and demonstrates empathy for the complexities of emotion that often arise during visits. He also closely monitors necessary lab work when necessary.
About Dr. Kenneth Zemanek, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1558316174
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Addiction Psychiatry, Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zemanek accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zemanek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zemanek works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Zemanek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zemanek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zemanek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zemanek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.