Dr. Kenneth Zide, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Zide, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Miami|University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Zide works at
Locations
-
1
HCA Florida Miami International Cardiology - Pembroke Pines400 N Hiatus Rd Ste 200, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Directions (954) 691-3214Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
HCA Florida Miami International Cardiology - Davie7630 SW 34th Mnr Ste 100, Davie, FL 33328 Directions (954) 869-5109
-
3
HCA Florida Miami International Cardiology - Mercy3683 S Miami Ave Ste 500, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 306-0768Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
-
4
HCA Florida Miami International Cardiology - Aventura21097 NE 27th Ct Ste 100, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 306-1015Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
After receiving a prescription from a different cardiologist, which I felt I didn't need, I asked for help from a friend who is a cardiologist in another country, who is friends with Dr. Zide and I am SO GLAD I did! Dr. Zide saw me, looked at the test results from the other doctor and told me I do NOT need to take medication, that nothing was wrong. So, he is now my new cardiologist. Any doctor who waits to know and understand a patient BEFORE handing out drugs is going to be a favorite of mine!
About Dr. Kenneth Zide, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1346454915
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Miami|University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zide has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zide accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Zide using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zide has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zide works at
Dr. Zide has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Syncope, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zide on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Zide. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zide.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zide, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zide appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.