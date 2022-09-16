Dr. Kenneth Zuckerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zuckerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Zuckerman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Zuckerman, MD
Dr. Kenneth Zuckerman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Zuckerman's Office Locations
Krista M Hoskins M.a. Audiologist16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 704, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 753-0112
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was very pleased with Dr. Zuckerman. He is super comforting and confident. He's a straight shooter without being rude. I left the office with questions answered, referral to a surgeon in hand and a smile on my face. I wish he could be my primary doctor!
About Dr. Kenneth Zuckerman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
