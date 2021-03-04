Overview of Dr. Kenneth Zygmunt, DPM

Dr. Kenneth Zygmunt, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Zygmunt works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Naperville, IL with other offices in Downers Grove, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.