Dr. Kenneth Zygmunt, DPM
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Zygmunt, DPM
Dr. Kenneth Zygmunt, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Zygmunt's Office Locations
-
1
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group552 S Washington St Ste 116, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 983-5694
-
2
University Foot & Ankle Specialists3825 Highland Ave Ste 205, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 241-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've seen Dr. Zygmunt for several years now. He is very knowledgeable and I'm always confident in his recommendation or diagnosis. I'm sad to hear he is retiring next month but happy for him to start his next adventure in life.
About Dr. Kenneth Zygmunt, DPM
- Podiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1154325074
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zygmunt accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zygmunt has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zygmunt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Zygmunt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zygmunt.
