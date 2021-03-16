See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Amarillo, TX
Dr. Kenny Brantley, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.8 (32)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kenny Brantley, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They completed their residency with University Of Virginia Hospital

Dr. Brantley works at Stephen J. Usala, MD, PhD, FACP, Professional Association in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Adrenal Gland Diseases, Adrenal Insufficiency and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Amarillo Medical Specialists
    1215 S Coulter St, Amarillo, TX 79106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 358-8437
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Insufficiency
Diabetes Type 2
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Insufficiency
Diabetes Type 2

Treatment frequency



Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Mar 16, 2021
    Dr. Brantley has been my doctor for years. He is a great doctor and he and his staff take great care of me. All his staff always say hello and are always willing to go the extra mile to help me in any way they can. Dr. Brantley takes the time to explain my condition and my medications. I love Dr. Brantley.
    — Mar 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kenny Brantley, MD
    About Dr. Kenny Brantley, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255408936
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Virginia Hospital
    Internship
    • University Of Virginia Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brantley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brantley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brantley works at Stephen J. Usala, MD, PhD, FACP, Professional Association in Amarillo, TX. View the full address on Dr. Brantley’s profile.

    Dr. Brantley has seen patients for Adrenal Gland Diseases, Adrenal Insufficiency and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brantley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Brantley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brantley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brantley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brantley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

