Dr. Kenny Carter, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenny Carter, MD
Dr. Kenny Carter, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco.
Dr. Carter's Office Locations
Collin County ENT8380 Warren Pkwy Ste 504, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (972) 596-4005
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend Dr. Carter and his assistant. Every year, my wife and I, have a cleaning. It is amazing that ears will develop so much wax buildup. The cleaning takes about 15 minutes and is covered by insurance. Worth the cleaning!
About Dr. Kenny Carter, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med College of Wisconsin
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carter has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carter.
