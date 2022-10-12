Dr. Kenny Chiu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chiu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenny Chiu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenny Chiu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Chiu works at
Locations
-
1
Stafford Medical PA1364 Route 72 W Ste 2, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 597-3416
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chiu?
Dr Chiu is extremely thorough. Bed side manner off the charts. Explains everything in detail. Never in a hurry. Very caring doctor.
About Dr. Kenny Chiu, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1518073782
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- New York Presbyterian-Columbia
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chiu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chiu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chiu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chiu works at
Dr. Chiu has seen patients for Esophagitis, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chiu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chiu speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Chiu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chiu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chiu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chiu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.