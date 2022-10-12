Overview

Dr. Kenny Chiu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Chiu works at Ocean Rheumatology in Manahawkin, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.