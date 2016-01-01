Overview of Dr. Kenny Grider, DO

Dr. Kenny Grider, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Durant, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Durant.



Dr. Grider works at Durant Orthopedic Clinic in Durant, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.