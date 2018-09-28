Overview of Dr. Kenny Hanna, MD

Dr. Kenny Hanna, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Hanna works at Neurology Institute of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Highland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.