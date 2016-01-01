Overview of Dr. Kenny Hefner, MD

Dr. Kenny Hefner, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in North Wilkesboro, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center and Wilkes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hefner works at Novant Health Wilkes Medical Associates in North Wilkesboro, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.