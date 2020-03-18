Dr. Kenny Hui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenny Hui, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenny Hui, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Hui works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Atlantic Coast Gastroenterology Associates1640 Route 88 Ste 202, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 776-9300
-
2
Atlantic Coast Gatroenterology Associates Lab706 Bennetts Mills Rd, Jackson, NJ 08527 Directions (732) 928-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hui?
I am a RN and have known Dr Hui for many years. Today I had the best experience having a colonoscopy at Shore Outpatient Surgicenter. Not only was Dr Hui’s office staff kind, caring, professional and accommodating but so was the staff at the surgicenter. From start to finish everyone was wonderful. In light of the current Co-Vid 19 virus they were careful in their screening and handling of their patient population. Thank you to all
About Dr. Kenny Hui, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1588637540
Education & Certifications
- New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hui has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hui works at
Dr. Hui has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hui speaks Chinese.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hui. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.