Offers telehealth
Dr. Kenny Perez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED.
Success TMS - Miami2000 S Dixie Hwy Ste 110, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (786) 591-1019
The Miami Center For The Family, LLC299 Alhambra Cir Ste 418A, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (786) 591-1019
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Psychiatry
- 10 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania|University of Pennsylvania Health System
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Perez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
