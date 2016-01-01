Dr. Kenny Sizemore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sizemore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenny Sizemore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kenny Sizemore, MD
Dr. Kenny Sizemore, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge.
Dr. Sizemore works at
Dr. Sizemore's Office Locations
-
1
Rheumatology Associates of East Tennessee8975 Executive Park Dr Ste 200, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 691-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sizemore?
About Dr. Kenny Sizemore, MD
- Rheumatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1346229861
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sizemore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sizemore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sizemore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sizemore works at
Dr. Sizemore has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sizemore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Sizemore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sizemore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sizemore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sizemore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.