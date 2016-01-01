Overview of Dr. Kenny Sizemore, MD

Dr. Kenny Sizemore, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge.



Dr. Sizemore works at Rheumatology Associates East TN in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.