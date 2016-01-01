See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Zion, IL
Dr. Kenny Yoo, MD

Interventional Radiology
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kenny Yoo, MD

Dr. Kenny Yoo, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Zion, IL. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago.

Dr. Yoo works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago in Zion, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yoo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago
    2520 Elisha Ave, Zion, IL 60099 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Choice Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • McLaren Health Plan
    • MedCost
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Paramount
    • Pipefitters
    • POMCO Group
    • Priority Health
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • State Farm
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Kenny Yoo, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Radiology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053396374
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Strong Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    • Strong Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • Malden Hosp
    Medical Education
    • RUSH UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenny Yoo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yoo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yoo works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago in Zion, IL. View the full address on Dr. Yoo’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Yoo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yoo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yoo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

