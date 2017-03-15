Dr. Kenny Yung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenny Yung, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenny Yung, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.
Locations
Gastroenterology Specialists, Inc.2726 Fulton Dr NW, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 455-5011
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Yung was upfront, got to the point all while being respectful. His honestly was greatly appreciated and his explanations were clear and easily understood. I felt the rates for procedures were reasonable and I wasn't just another number but was given personal care. Dr Yung far exceeded my expectations that had been set by other practices. I highly recommend and have recommended Dr Yung, his practice and staff. Professional, clean and personal.
About Dr. Kenny Yung, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Yung has seen patients for Dysphagia, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yung speaks Chinese.
