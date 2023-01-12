Overview

Dr. Kenolisa Onwueme, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They graduated from JOAN SANFORD I WEILL MEDICAL COLLEGE OF CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Medstar Harbor Hospital and UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.



Dr. Onwueme works at Woodholme Gastroenterology Associates-Glen Burnie in Glen Burnie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.