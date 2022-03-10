Dr. Kenrick Dennis, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dennis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenrick Dennis, DPM
Overview of Dr. Kenrick Dennis, DPM
Dr. Kenrick Dennis, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Dennis works at
Dr. Dennis' Office Locations
-
1
Kenrick J Dennis DPM902 Frostwood Dr Ste 250, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 461-7954
-
2
Memorial Hermann11900 Fm 1960 Rd W, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 469-2676
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicare
- MHealth Insured
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dennis?
Dr. Dennis is an excellent podiatrist. He begins with the least invasive procedure and explains everything completely. I have seen him for many years (at least 14) and have always been treated on time, with care and concern, as well as having a great office staff. I wish more doctors would copy his practices and his office.
About Dr. Kenrick Dennis, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1740399864
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dennis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dennis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dennis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dennis works at
Dr. Dennis has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Achilles Tendinitis and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dennis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dennis speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Dennis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dennis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dennis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dennis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.