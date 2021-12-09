Dr. Kent Adkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kent Adkins, MD
Overview of Dr. Kent Adkins, MD
Dr. Kent Adkins, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital and SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.
Dr. Adkins' Office Locations
Family Medicine At Depaul12255 De Paul Dr Ste 200, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 576-3532
Esse Health Urology - Mid County12855 N 40 Dr Ste 230, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 576-3532
Esse Health Urology - South County13303 Tesson Ferry Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 576-3532
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Adkins is the best Urologist ever. My wife and I use him. He is very professional, thoroughly explains things to us and we never feel rushed with him. He very recently removed my prostate and my recovery was swift and complete and with minimal pain and down time. We would recommend him to anyone needing a great Urologist. His staff is easy to work with and are very polite.
About Dr. Kent Adkins, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
