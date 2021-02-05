Dr. Aftergut has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kent Aftergut, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kent Aftergut, MD is a Dermatologist in Cedar Hill, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and Methodist Charlton Medical Center.
Dr. Aftergut works at
Locations
Dermatology Associates of Uptown610 Uptown Blvd Ste 102, Cedar Hill, TX 75104 Directions (469) 523-1523
Dermatology Consultants of North Dallas7777 Forest Ln Ste C724, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 283-8979
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
- Methodist Charlton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Me and 3 other family members go to Dr. Aftergut he is amazing. Great staff
About Dr. Kent Aftergut, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aftergut accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aftergut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aftergut has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Warts and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aftergut on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aftergut speaks Spanish.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Aftergut. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aftergut.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aftergut, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aftergut appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.