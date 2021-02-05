Overview

Dr. Kent Aftergut, MD is a Dermatologist in Cedar Hill, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and Methodist Charlton Medical Center.



Dr. Aftergut works at Dermatology Associates of Uptown in Cedar Hill, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Warts and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.