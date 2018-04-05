Overview of Dr. Kent Bassett, MD

Dr. Kent Bassett, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.



Dr. Bassett works at Overlake Optical in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Stye and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.