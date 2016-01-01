Dr. Kent Carson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kent Carson, MD
Overview
Dr. Kent Carson, MD is a Dermatologist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 393 Blossom Hill Rd Ste 290, San Jose, CA 95123 Directions (408) 281-9606
-
2
Leon Lubianker MD Inc.9460 N Name Uno Ste 210, Gilroy, CA 95020 Directions (408) 847-0888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carson?
About Dr. Kent Carson, MD
- Dermatology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1508810292
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carson has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Carson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.