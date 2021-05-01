Dr. Kent Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kent Chen, MD
Overview
Dr. Kent Chen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.
Locations
Cardiovascular Consultants3805 E Bell Rd Ste 3100, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 867-8644
CVC Arrowhead Office18700 N 64th Dr Ste 101, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (602) 867-8644Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
CVC Thunderbird Office5422 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 8, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 867-8644
East Valley Endocrinology Diabetes & Metabolism PC3501 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 348, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (602) 867-8644
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chan is excellent. Explains in great detail your tests and results. Very kind and understanding. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Kent Chen, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1174623144
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease
