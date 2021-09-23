Overview of Dr. Kent Combs, MD

Dr. Kent Combs, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 59 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Combs works at Shohet Ear Associates in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Seal Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.