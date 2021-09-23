Dr. Kent Combs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Combs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kent Combs, MD
Overview of Dr. Kent Combs, MD
Dr. Kent Combs, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 59 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Combs' Office Locations
Specialty Associates Management Corporation446 Old Newport Blvd Ste 100, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 631-4327
Sea Surgery Center LLC770 Pacific Coast Hwy, Seal Beach, CA 90740 Directions (562) 795-6199
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Combs is an outstanding doctor. I have such sensitive ears but Dr. Combs is absolutely precise, never hurts me & I always feel 100% confident when he has to clean out my ears. Dr. Shohet, also a remarkable physician, was very smart to add him to his staff.
About Dr. Kent Combs, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 59 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700890100
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Combs has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Combs accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Combs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Combs has seen patients for Earwax Buildup and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Combs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Combs speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Combs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Combs.
