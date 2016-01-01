Dr. Kent Conder, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kent Conder, DMD
Dr. Kent Conder, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Shepherdsville, KY.
North Bullitt Family Dental3564 Willow Way # B, Shepherdsville, KY 40165 Directions (502) 453-8158
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Dentistry
- English, Romanian
- Male
- 1245346386
Dr. Conder speaks Romanian.
