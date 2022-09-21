Dr. Kent Corral, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corral is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kent Corral, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kent Corral, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg and St. Joseph's Hospital.
CorralCare Of Tampa Bay4700 N Habana Ave Ste 700, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 348-0224
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
- St. Joseph's Hospital
I see Dr Corral twice a year and I am 67 years old. His office staff is always ready to assist you if asked. He is always willing to listen, help and recommend other doctors if necessary.
- Internal Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1841263209
- U South Florida Affiliated Hospitals
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Corral has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Corral accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corral has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Corral. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corral.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corral, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corral appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.