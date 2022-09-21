Overview of Dr. Kent Corral, MD

Dr. Kent Corral, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Corral works at CorralCare Of Tampa Bay in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.