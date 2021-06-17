Dr. Kent Dickson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dickson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kent Dickson, MD
Overview of Dr. Kent Dickson, MD
Dr. Kent Dickson, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.
Dr. Dickson works at
Dr. Dickson's Office Locations
Orthopedic Associates - Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine5000 Long Prairie Rd Ste 100, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (972) 420-1776
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very informative
About Dr. Kent Dickson, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1114975950
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama
- John Peter Smith Hospital
- University of Colorado At Denver
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dickson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dickson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dickson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dickson has seen patients for Limb Pain, Ganglion Cyst and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dickson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dickson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dickson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.