Overview of Dr. Kent Dickson, MD

Dr. Kent Dickson, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.



Dr. Dickson works at Orthopedic Associates - Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine in Flower Mound, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Ganglion Cyst and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.